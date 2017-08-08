Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Therefore 57% are positive. United Utilities Group had 7 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The ex-dividend date was set for Wednesday the 5th of July 2017. On September 9 Barclays kept the company rating at “Equal-weight” and lowered the price target to $65.00 from $70.00. (NYSE:GS) market capitalization at present is $93.32B at the rate of $229.79 a share. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by CJS Securities given on Monday, December 12. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) traded up 0.63% on Monday, hitting $56.30. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Allergan Plc stake by 68,637 shares to 199,595 valued at $41.92 million in 2016Q4. (NYSE:CAT) stake by 142,997 shares and now owns 720 shares. Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) was raised too. The latest reports which are outstanding on Monday 7th of August state 7 analysts have a rating of “strong buy”, 3 analysts “buy”, 10 analysts “neutral”, 2 analysts “sell” and 1 analysts “strong sell”. Therefore 9% are positive.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 10 said it’s a HOLD, 2 reported it as Underperform and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. Alethea Capital Management Llc acquired 11,109 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 1.04%. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 24. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. On Friday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Since February 27, 2017, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $9.91 million activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The insider Schmukler Louis S sold 15,000 shares worth $851,220. The insider ANDREOTTI LAMBERTO sold $1.91 million. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 92,405 shares were sold by LEUNG SANDRA, worth $5.27M on Friday, March 3. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. Its most recent closing price has a distance of 0.95% from SMA20 and is 1.95% above than SMA200. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,927,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,439,000 after buying an additional 178,436 shares in the last quarter. Its down 12.45% from 213,600 shares previously. Blackrock Gru Limited reported 0% stake. Natixis Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 16,491 shares.

About 1,479 shares traded.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.09% or 128,645 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors holds 28,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com holds 15,754 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. 500,638 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Cetera Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) opened at 54.24 on Thursday.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2016 Q4. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.22% or 169,644 shares. (NYSE:SXI). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex Int’l Corp. Gratry And Communications Lc stated it has 6,690 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com invested 0% in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 496,300 shares. It is negative, as 69 investors sold JPM shares while 807 reduced holdings. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.38% or 175,870 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 771 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 299,229 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 255,604 shares.