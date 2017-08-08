Crude Oil Clings To $49 As Saudis Dig In

Benchmark Brent crude gained 5 cents to touch $52.42 a barrel, while the USA light crude traded at $49.49 climbing 10 cents, reported Reuters.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 20 cents at $52.57 a barrel.

Libya was exempted from a push to cut global production and bolster oil prices led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other big producers like Russian Federation.

Denmark’s Saxo Bank commodity strategy head Ole Hansen was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Support is coming from a stabilising USA rig count, falling U.S. inventories and the Saudi cut in exports”.

However, production remained high in various parts of the world as oil continued to be traded at almost half the level of its 2011-2014 prices.

“But against this, we still have robust production growth from the United States, Libya and Nigeria”.

The field has been producing about 270,000 barrels a day (bpd), accounting for about a quarter of the country’s output, which climbed to more than 1 million bpd in late June from just over 200,000 bpd a year ago.

OPEC output hit a 2017 high in July and its exports hit a record.

The US Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, will release its weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday, giving details on stockpiles and refinery runs.

Traders will look to the weekly report on USA crude oil inventories by the American Petroleum Institute due later in the day.