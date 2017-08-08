Cynthia Nixon Won’t Deny A Potential Run For New York Governor

The director of the Alliance for Quality Education has told the Journal that Nixon has progressive credentials and her candidacy would excite voters.

“We have a real problem on our hands in New York State”, said Nixon, who added that her three kids either went through or are now in the New York City school system.

She wouldn’t even say if she is considering a run for governor.

The Sex and the City actress, Cynthia Nixon, who played the queen of cynicism, lawyer Miranda Hobbes, might be taking on a more political role this upcoming year. The actress also discusses rumors that she’ll run for governor of New York State.

While speaking to the co-hosts, Nixon talked in length about how New York has “a real problem on [its] hands” when it comes to education and how “parents all across New York State” have spoken with her about it. On the Today Show, guest co-host John Cena remarked she was well-versed in NY issues.

In 2014, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio placed her on the advisory board for the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.

The New York state gubernatorial election will be in November 2018.

“She’s incredibly bright, and she understands that there is an opportunity for her to be a voice when others might not have that opportunity”, Parker told the Times in the 2013 profile. Al Roker asked her on the morning talk show. “So that evens out”, she continued. We had given her material on what I had done, but she really internalized it and put it together in her own way. “She’s wicked smart, knows the issues and has campaigned for everyone from city council to the Presidency”.

Nixon has used her celebrity to advocate on a variety of causes, including marriage equality and opposing President Trump’s immigration plans.

“That gap now between our richest schools and our poorest schools is wider under Gov. Cuomo than it has ever been before- and that’s got to stop”, Nixon said.