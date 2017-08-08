Dahi Handi: HC refuses to get into height, age limits

The bench was also of the view that earlier, a bench of the High Court, while issuing directives for age and height restrictions, did not give any justification on why there was a need for change. Dahi Handi is a celebration which is observed during Janmashtami. However, a division bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice M.S. Karnik accepted Government of Maharashtra statement before the court that children below 14 years of age would not be permitted to take part as “Govindas”.

The Supreme Court had on 17 August 2016, refused to relax conditions put by the Bombay High Court like barring youths below 18 years of age from participating in “Dahi-Handi” festival in Maharashtra and capping the height of the human pyramid at 20 feet.In fact, it had upheld the 2014 Bombay High Court order on the height and age restrictions.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the state government.

He further informed the court that the state has decided not to allow children who are below the age of 14 because as per the Child and Adolescent (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, children below the age of 14 can not participate in adventure sport and in the year 2016, the state government through issuing a GR had declared Dahi Handi as an adventure sport. “Accidents can happen even in a toilet”, remarked Justice Gavai. Rajendra Pathare, president of the Jai Shivaji Dahi Handi Mandal from Kharadi, lauded Monday’s development and shared, “We welcome this HC decision and congratulate the state government for staying firm on its decision”. The bench said accidents can occur anywhere. “Can we entertain if such PILs come before us under Article 226 of the Constitution?” said the court. He also added that many people die while taking selfies so it does not mean that it should be banned. “Why 10 feet? Why not 20, or 50, or 60 feet?” To this, the state government had appealed in the Supreme Court, which on August 1, 2017, referred the matter back to Bombay HC, directing it to hear the petitions afresh.

The HC also declined to issue any directions pertaining to the age and height restrictions for the dahi handi celebrations. However, Ashish Shelar, BJP MLA and head of the dahi handi co-ordination committee who has been rallying to get the height restriction removed, said, “At the moment, I can not say anything about the legislation”.