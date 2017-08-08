David Letterman Returns to Television

The King of Late Night previously retired from the small screen two years ago, where he hosted CBS’ The Late Show and NBC’s Late Night.

Late-night talk show legend David Letterman is joining the Netflix brigade.

“I feel excited and lucky”, said the 70-year-old Letterman, whose retirement in 2015 as the longest-running United States late-night broadcaster marked the end of an American cultural institution. “Thanks for watching, drive safely”, he told THR.

Comedian David Letterman arrives at the state dinner in honor of President of Finland and the Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland at the White House in Washington on May 13, 2016.

The untitled one-hour series will feature in-depth interviews and in-the-field segments, Netflix said. Hopefully this means Letterman will keep the beard for the show.

The show is being produced by RadicalMedial, the company behind the shows What Happened, Miss Simone? and Abstract: The Art of Design.

The Letterman news comes a day after Netflix made its first acquisition, purchasing comics publisher Millarworld and bringing on board a host of character franchises it can mine for TV shows and movies.

Over the course of his career Letterman won five Emmys: Best Variety Series for “Late Show” (1994) and Best Variety Series Writing for “Late Night” (1984-1987).

The announcement came at roughly the same time as Netflix’s Facebook account posted a cryptic photo of Letterman’s beard and mouth. Letterman is also a two-time Peabody-Award victor, a Kennedy Center Honoree, and will receive the Mark Twain Prize in October. He has won 10 Emmys and two Peabody awards.

What do you think about the idea of Letterman getting a six-episode Netflix series, and do you hope it becomes an institution for the provider in its own way?

Are you guys excited to see David Letterman’s return to television? Letterman has also called Trump “despicable” and “damaged“.