Delhi: Three sanitation workers die of asphyxiation, BJP seeks probe

Police and fire brigade vehicles then fished the other men out of the sewer and sent them to AIIMS, where three of them were declared brought dead.

Three sanitation workers died and after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a gutter in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Sunday, media reports said.

As per reports, one man entered the sewer to clean it but fell unconscious as soon as he entered and another labourer jumped in to rescue him and when he did not come out, the third man jumped in and fell unconscious as well.

Two of the victims were identified as Joginder (32) and Annu (28), while the identity of the third was yet to ascertained, police said.

Ram Prasad, a rickshaw puller who was among the eyewitnesses, said, “I was going to buy paan when I saw a group of 10 to 12 men standing around a sewer opposite the MCD office”. After more than an hour, their private contractor came to the spot to access the situation and thus sent in the fourth worker Rajesh.

Last month, four sanitation workers died due to asphyxiation when they had entered a septic tank to clean it in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. “Investigation is underway”, he said.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered.

In a disturbing incident in Delhi, three labourers were killed by the poisonous gases residing in a sewer in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area.

“It is learnt that workers were neither employee of DJB nor authorised by DJB”, he said in another tweet. Delhi water minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, however, said, “DJB did not authorise any agency or contractor to carry out work at the site”.

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari slammed the Delhi government over the deaths and asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a probe into the incident.