Designers wouldn’t dress Ashley Graham for 2016 Met Gala

Ashley Graham is opening up about her monumental career as a model.

The 29-year-old model recently explained that she had been “on hold”, a prelude to an invitation, for the event in 2016. “And I don’t think that other women should be ashamed of theirs as well”, she told InStyle in April. Though Graham (who prefers the term “curvy” over “plus-size”) earned praise for her 2017 Met Gala look (especially from Rihanna, who “said I looked ‘hot as fuck, ‘” Graham said), the model chose not to attend the gala the year before because no designer would dress her. “You can’t just show up in jeans and a T-shirt”.

She attributed the reason for staying home that first Monday in May to not having a strong enough relationship with brands to request a custom gown at the time. Though Coach eventually agreed to dress her, the model and Vogue U.K. editor in chief Alexandra Shulman admitted that many fashion houses “flatly refused” to lend their clothes.

“I’m getting a seat at the table we’ve never had before, and I’m also pulling up a couple of seats around me”.

“I know I’m on this pedestal because of white privilege”.

After Ashley made history with her 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, she has graced pages of numerous magazines, including the cover of Vogue’s diversity issue featuring Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

“The thing is, people are like, ‘Oh, we don’t want to offend her.’ I’m the one living this life!”

Ironically, she had an agent at Ford her who told her she was "not a cover girl" and at the time she thought he must have been right. But because she doesn't wear the fashion industry's standard model's size zero, she says she has encountered resistance from the fashion industry.

In another image from the shoot, Ashley is wearing a black embroidered see-through top and not much else. Actors, sure. But no models.