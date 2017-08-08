Destiny 2 Reveals Promotions With Rockstar Energy and Pop-Tarts

Our friends in the U.S. will also receive a promo related to Pop-Tarts. Activision did not detail the DLC that’ll be offered as part of this promo. They’ll come with redemption codes that can be used for in-game gear. You’ll also get a chance to win a prize in Rockstar’s daily and weekly lotteries, with the grand prize being Destiny 2-themed motorcycles.

Destiny 2’s console release is now less than one month away, and its publisher Activision is already ramping up marketing. These can be found in participating retailers across the US, UK, Canada, and Germany.

Rockstar will have exclusive gear with each of its Destiny cans, though Activision hasn’t mentioned what that gear might be yet.

Unlike Rockstar, Pop-Tarts packs will net you in-game XP boosts. Like Rockstar energy drinks? These boxes of Pop-Tarts will go on sale as of the 1st of September. Tell me THAT doesn’t get you slightly aroused! These will be the 8-pieces and 12-pieces packages. Vice President of Product Management.

“We’re bringing these partners together to complement the overwhelming excitement of Destiny 2’s launch with benefits that reward players both inside and outside of the universe“. Picking them up means you can prevent hunger when staying up until the wee hours of the morning when playing Destiny 2. A first person shooter that takes players on a high octaine, alien blood-soaked ride through the galaxy in order to save the human race from extinction.