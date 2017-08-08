DFA: ASEAN ministers agreed on legally binding sea code

Efforts to hammer out a COC have acquired urgency due to recent confrontations between China and Asean states with rival claims to the South China Sea, after such efforts had dragged on for years. Some countries are wary about the possible repercussions of defying Beijing by taking a stronger stand.

“We are confident that China-Asean relations will move from a period of rapid growth to a period of maturity and further to build on that to move forward to a comprehensive strategic partnership”, he added.

The communique late yesterday takes a stronger position than an earlier, unpublished draft, which was a watered-down version of one issued past year in Laos.

The ministers are expected to “reaffirm the importance of enhancing mutual trust and confidence, and exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities”.

Asean’s deadlock over the statement highlights China’s growing influence on the grouping at a time of uncertainty over the new United States administration’s security priorities and whether it will try to keep China’s maritime activities in check.

The situation in the South China Sea should also be “generally stable”, he said. Speaking about the development, one of the diplomats said, “The discussions were really hard”.

Southeast Asian countries have expressed concern over China’s militarized artificial islands in the South China Sea but have reserved their opinions on whether a code of conduct for the disputed waters should be legally binding.

Wang Yi told reporters on the sidelines of a regional meeting that there had been “really tangible progress” made between the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China towards settling disputes in the South China Sea, and all sides needed to cherish that momentum.

A Philippine government spokesman, Robespierre Bolivar, had said the ministers’ joint communique would be issued promptly on Saturday.

By the end of the month, he said, “various parties will together explore the thinking, principles and plan behind the actual negotiations of the COC, so as to make necessary preparations to reach a consensus between Asean and China”. But he said the Philippines has negotiated a compromise on the wording.

China claims almost all of the strategically vital sea, through which $5 trillion in annual shipping trade passes and is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.

China’s rejection of an global ruling in 2016 that supported the territorial claims of the Philippines “demonstrates to any observer what kind of country China is”, Harris said in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, at a meeting of the U.S. -Indonesia Friendship Society.

Beijing cites historical usage records as a basis for its claim to the sea extending from its south coast to Borneo.