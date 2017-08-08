Documents show ex-Attorney General Lynch used “Elizabeth Carlisle” as email alias

Katie has been reporting on the FOIA requests surrounding former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s rendezvous with former president Bill Clinton in Arizona, just days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced on July 5, that no criminal charges would be pursued against Hilary Clinton concerning the use of her private email system while serving as secretary of state.

Among the emails are exchanges between DOJ press officials and reporters from various news outlets, including The Daily Caller, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Lynch documents were provided to the group in connection with lawsuits seeking information about the June 27, 2016, meeting between Lynch and former President Clinton on the tarmac of a Phoenix airport.

On July 1, 2016 – just days before our FOIA request – a DOJ email chain under the subject line, “FBI just called“, indicates that the “FBI.is looking for guidance” in responding to media inquiries about news reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had prevented the press from taking pictures of the Clinton Lynch meeting.

One with the subject line “FLAG” was correspondence between FBI officials (Richard Quinn, FBI Media/Investigative Publicity, and Michael Kortan) and DOJ officials concerning “flag [ing] a story. about a casual, unscheduled meeting between former president Bill Clinton and the AG”.

Trump appears to have been citing emails released last week by conservative groups American Center for Law and Justice and Judicial Watch.

The emails show that Peter Kadzik, then-assistant attorney general, was involved in handling the Justice Department’s response to media inquiries regarding the tarmac meeting. Lynch denied that she and Clinton discussed the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s potential mishandling of classified emails.

Another email from the Post’s Matt Zapotosky shows the reporter asking for a follow-up conversation with Justice Department officials on the matter.

That was followed by similar requests from Fox News, CBS, the Wall Street Journal and other news organizations.

