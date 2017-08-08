Drake Confirms New Album at OVO Festival

Check out some clips from the eighth annual OVO fest below. Wood$, who’s Say Less album promo played in the background, performed standout cuts “Drama” and “Gwan Big Up Yuhself” before breaking into dance, leading itself to a flawless set from DVSN, which included a performance of their latest single, “Don’t Choose”.

Cardi B performed what Drake called “the hottest song out”, her smash “Bodak Yellow”, while Migos performed “Bad & Boujee” and “T-Shirt”.

To finish off the festivities, Drake confirmed that he was “working on this new album in Toronto”. They then performed Drake’s “Controlla”, a track Lanez has remixed. “I go by the name of Drake, this is an OVO Sound ting for life!” “I’ve been waiting for this fucking moment all night long”, he bellows. Suddenly, St. Louis rapper Nelly appears. He added: “I will see you next year”.

Check out some fan footage of the performance below.

In addition to announcing his own project, Drake teased a project with fellow Toronto native The Weeknd, saying on stage that he feels like a joint between the two, “has to happen at some point”. Travis Scott and Drake performed “Portland” from More Life together before Travis Scott got into “Goosebumps”. “In Toronto. Just for you”. “This is why you’re the greatest city in the world”, Drake yells to a roaring crowd.