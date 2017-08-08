Dutch test chicken meat following contaminated egg recall

Aldi and Lidl stores in Germany, along with Dutch supermarkets, have already taken millions of eggs off shelves.

“The number of eggs involved is very small, and the risk to public health is very low, but we are urgently investigating the distribution of these eggs in the United Kingdom”.

Experts are analyzing contaminated egg products imported from the Netherlands to two establishments in France, one of four countries the European Union notified Monday that some eggs contaminated with an insecticide may have crossed their borders.

Freshly laid eggs are pictured at a poultry farm in Lunteren, Netherlands August 7, 2017.

“We are working closely with the businesses that have received eggs from affected farms”.

ChickFriend is considered the source of the fipronil contamination in the Netherlands.

Tjitte Mastenbroek, a spokesman for the Dutch food safety agency, the NVWA, said “We are now testing chicken meat in the poultry farms where eggs were infected to determine whether the meat is contaminated as well”.

The ministry said that at this point had no evidence contaminated eggs or meat were destined for consumption.

There was unlikely to be a risk to public health at the low level of potential exposure to fipronil, the FSA said.

Fipronil is banned in products used around food-producing animals. There was no need to for people to change the way they consumed or cooked eggs, or products containing eggs, it added.

Ducarme added that products from 57 Belgian egg producers – around a quarter of the country’s – had been blocked as a preventative measure.

The Dutch government’s health institute, citing the World Health Organization and European food safety authority, says that in the few known cases of Fipronil poisoning in humans – mostly deliberate overdoses – the insecticide can lead to nausea, vomiting, dizziness and epileptic fits.

Meanwhile, the FSA’s warning came after it told FoodManufacture.co.uk on Friday (August 4) that there was no evidence that contaminated products had entered the United Kingdom market.