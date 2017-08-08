Duterte calls on Asean to work for stability

“We would be a good dialogue partner”, Duterte said, days after calling North Korean Kim Jun Un a jerk and insane for threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Since the relationship of dialogue was established between them in 1991, China and ASEAN have adhered to the theme of cooperation and development, with mutual political trust keeping strengthening, and pragmatic cooperation yielding fruitful results, Xi said.

The President, known for his firm stand against crime and corruption in the country, also boosted his fight as he urged the ASEAN to keep the region’s security for its citizens.

“It is my privilege to be participating in this Special ASEAN India Foreign Ministers Meeting”.

Ri then extended his congratulations to Duterte, being this year’s chair of the Asean.

“ASEAN has a bigger stake than any part of the world in standing up against protectionism and securing the rules of the game in the global trade”, he told delegates.

“We want a region that is sustainable and inclusive in its growth, where no one is left behind and everyone has the opportunity [to realize] their potentials”.

Duterte said the 10-nation bloc, which celebrated its 50th founding anniversary on August 8, proved that their diversity “is strength rather than a weakness”.

"Public Private Partnership must be harnessed fully to lift our peoples from poverty. ASEAN has a bigger stake than any other part of the world in standing up against protectionism and securing the rules of the game in the global trade", Duterte said during the event that coincided with the 50th ASEAN anniversary celebration. "On this day, therefore, we pay tribute to the founding fathers whose patriotism went beyond borders, and whose idealism drew our nations and our peoples closer together", continued Pres. Duterte. "They deserve our applause", he said.

The Landmark Lighting Ceremony will also feature pop singers from ASEAN Member States headlined by the Philippines’ very own and Asia’s romantic balladeer Christian Bautista, who will be singing the ASEAN Spirit along with the Hail Mary the Queen Choir.

“Today marks a genuine milestone [for] our region and our peoples: 50 years of Asean gives us reason to celebrate”. We must continue to nurture both talent and genius harnessed for the greater common good.

Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Musical Director Maribel Legarda stated in a press briefing Monday that the performances aim to showcase the beauty of arts in the ASEAN region.