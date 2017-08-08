Duterte to US Secretary of State: I am your ‘humble ally’

“This (US’ planned airstrike in Marawi City) was not taken up during the meeting between President Duterte and Secretary Tillerson”, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement. Duterte also cancelled certain war games and suggested that he would evict USA troops from the Philippines.

Tillerson and Duterte discussed the situation in Mindanao, where several armed militant groups are attempting to establish an autonomous Islamic state and leaving a trail of bodies in their wake. When a reporter shouted out a question about human rights, the two men ignored it.

The Duterte administration has been criticized over alleged human rights violations.

The U.S., too, said ahead of the meeting that human rights would be among the topics on the agenda.

This was contrary to earlier reports that Tillerson would raise human rights concerns in his talks with Duterte.

“But Tillerson argued there’s no contradiction presented by the USA decision to help his country fight the militants, whose insurgency in the Philippines has stoked global fears about the Islamic State group exporting violence into Southeast Asia and beyond”.

But shortly after taking office in January, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) which he described as a “job killer”.

“You come at a time when I think the world is not so good, especially in the Korean Peninsula”, Duterte said.

Following the announcement, President Duterte said that he “never approached America” for military assistance and was “not aware of that until they arrived”.

Tillerson made no mention of American air support, but did say that the U.S.is “providing [the Philippines] some training and some guidance in terms of how to deal with an enemy that fights in ways that is not like most people have ever had to deal with”. The war now in Marawi, what caused it but drugs?

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft airlifted humanitarian supplies worth US$100,000 (S$136,343) to the Philippines yesterday afternoon to provide relief to displaced civilians in the southern Philippines, said a press release by Mindef.

The former prosecutor – known for his profanity-laced diatribes in response to criticism – has labelled the United Nations “stupid” and called former U.S. president Barack Obama a “son of a whore“.

“We expect the President to discuss with Secretary Tillerson a wide range of relevant issues, including the security situation in Marawi, the global threat of terrorism, increasing Philippine-US economic and people-to-people engagement, and the Balangiga bells, among others”, he said.

Around 700 people have been killed since fighting in the city began.

Although Tillerson said he believed the Philippines was beginning to regain control of the violence-hit areas, he added the real challenge would come when the fighting was over and “creating the conditions on the ground to ensure it does not re-emerge”.