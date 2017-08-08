Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) Institutional Investors 2016 Q4 Sentiment

The Stock now has a Weekly Volatility of 9.40% and Monthly Volatility of 9.00%. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,833,000.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX.

RBC Capital “Upgrades” Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note issued to investors on 7/31/17 to Outperform with price target of $0.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Endurant Capital Management Lp has invested 0.09% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The firm has "Hold" rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock closing price is now trading upward to its 50 day moving average with change of 82.63%, escalated to its 20 day moving average with figure of 51.80% and above its 200 day moving average with value 155.24%. During that panel, experts voted 12 to 1 in favor of the shot's safety profile, a result that sent Dynavax's stock to a one-year high. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.9%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a negative return on equity of 101.98% and a negative net margin of 1,323.99%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter a year ago, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Century Aluminum Co shares while 37 reduced holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 180.7% in the fourth quarter.

The volume of the particular stock is the shares bought and sold in a single trading day. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $2.33 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 7.3, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $1.56, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 10.9. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Kornitzer Inc Ks has invested 0.04% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.