Ek Prem Katha pushes to stop open defecation

The hunk of a superstar, who is all set for the release of his next – Toilet-Ek Prem Katha – took to Twitter to share a lovely video featuring his sister Alka Bhatia. “#ToiletEkPremKatha this Friday! @akshaykumar @psbhumi“.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was quick to reply and said, “Bas thoda aur control Varun, #ToiletAaRahiHai in 3 days”. In the video, posted by the 32-year-old actor, Bhumi Pednekar is seen walking towards her room while speaking to a friend over the phone.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are not only actively promoting their film on social media but they are also contributing to the ground work. As she hears the flush and makes a face to show it is not smelling so nice in there, out walks Ranveer complaining of how there aren’t enough toilets in the country before he makes his escape. As she tries to figure out who it could be, the song Aha Aaja, Aha Ajaa from Teesri Manzil plays in the background and Ranveer Singh walks out of the loo.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to inform about the opening of toilets across the country. The story of the film is about the problem of open defecation in India.

In the 22-second-long video Varun has been seen doing some pull ups and the clip ends with him asking his trainer to use the toilet to which the latter refuses saying that the release date of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is still a few days away. “The makers of the film and the company are confident of the product”.

The movie is set to release on Aug 11.