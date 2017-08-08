Ex-Cavaliers GM David Griffin comments on Kyrie Irving’s trade request

He also responded to former Bulls guard Ron Harper’s criticisms of the point guard, which included blaming “youth and ignorance” on his decision to ask to leave.

Griffin’s comment was a response to former Cavaliers guard and five-time National Basketball Association champion Ron Harper’s comments on the Irving trade request to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“I think Kyrie is going to end up getting traded”.

While it’s all quiet in the Cavaliers’ front, Griffin believes that the 25-year-old Irving will be eventually traded. “He went to (Cavs owner) Dan Gilbert privately, told him that he thought he would be happier somewhere else”.

“He handled the situation exactly like he was supposed to“, Griffin said Monday on ESPN’s The Jump. The worst thing he could’ve done is pretend to be all in and sink the ship from within.

“I don’t see why anyone wouldn’t want to play with him”, Lillard said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. But judging from Cleveland’s most recent video, it appears Irving in a Cavaliers jersey next season isn’t as far from reality as many had thought. You know you’re expected to win a championship, by way of example. “The teams on his list – Gordon Hayward in Boston and Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio – he would be accompanied by other great players, so it’s not like he’s asking to lead a ragtag bunch”. The Cavaliers have received offers from at least 20 teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Managing the egos of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, while trying to balance a top-heavy roster with no salary cap space is certainly not easy.

In recent weeks, Kyrie has been repeatedly dragged on social media for wanting to bolt a team that is coming off of three straight Finals appearances.

“I don’t think he’s figured out how to carry the mantle of a team and win games in that environment”. “None of the players on that team had learned how to do it before LeBron got there”.