Final Fantasy XIV hits 10m players worldwide

Patch 4.06

According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV now has more than 10 million cumulative players globally and the community just keeps on expanding.

Today’s announcement follows the release of the most recent expansion, “Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood“, which expands in-game content with two new playable jobs, an increased level cap, and an entrancing storyline that takes players to previously unexplored lands. Furthermore, the Moonfire Faire event is now live with patch 4.06 which offers even more quests and enemies for players to face. Players will be able to take part in new quests, facing off against Ultros and his massive tentacles. The Stormblood expansion sees adventurers journey to the Gyr Abania region, liberating cities along the way. Successful adventurers can acquire event items to join in with the celebrations, including dyeable Faire versions of popular equipment and clothing. And there will be a lot of free trial accounts – the trial lets anyone access all content up to level 35, create up to eight playable characters and doesn’t restrict playtime.

Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG, taking place in the nation of Eorzea.