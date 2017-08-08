Firefox browser gets VR support

Mozilla’s Firefox 55 is finally here.

The latest version of Mozilla Firefox, Firefox 55, will be released on August 8th equipped with virtual reality support (VR). Firefox nightly builds actually got support for the Oculus Rift VR headset back in 2015. In addition to the usual stability and security updates, the latest version of Firefox will also include Firefox Screenshots – a new way to capture images on your screen, edit them, and then export them in a shareable format without leaving your browser. Mozilla has announced that WebVR will ship by default on all Windows installation in Firefox 55.

WebVR transforms VR into a first-class experience on the web, giving it the infinite possibilities found in the openness and interoperability of the Web Platform. The release is pretty big and includes WebVR, a new setting to fine-tune your browser’s performance, and much better responsiveness with Quantum Flow. This will be implemented through WebVR, the standard feature that enables web browsers to work with virtual reality technology.

Quantum Flow also reduces the amount of RAM being used by the browser, with a Mozilla developer saying Firefox 30 with 1691 open tabs used 2GB of RAM where as Firefox 55 cut this to under 500MB of RAM (page contents weren’t loaded in either instance). The Screenshots feature will be rolled out gradually so not all users will find this feature starting tomorrow.