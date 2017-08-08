Florida man, 22, killed after standing up for gay friends

“I’m going to kill you all here”.

Court records allege that Nelson Hernandez Mena, originally from Honduras, was also at the restaurant that evening with a group of friends.

Mena, 48, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

When Cruz defended his friends, Mena pulled a handgun from his trousers and fired several shots, killing Cruz and wounding another man in the ankle, who told investigators he believes he was targeted because he is gay. Cruz stepped in front of his friends to defend them and was shot and killed.

Juan Javier Cruz (above) was leaving a restaurant around 1 a.m. with some friends, some of whom are gay, when they were confronted by a man who began shouting about how he hated “gays” and wanted to kill them.

According to the probable cause report obtained by LawNewz.com, witnesses said Cruz and friends were hanging out at a restaurant in the early morning. But he allegedly became enraged after spotting one of Cruz’s friends exchanging numbers with one of his male friends, investigators claim.

Pedro told WPEC that his cousin saved his life.

“[Mena] did it out of vengeance”. “He needs to pay for what he did so he won’t be racist, because it does not matter if someone is gay, lesbian, whatever; we are all humans and we need to respect the decisions of others”.

“He is traumatized, he can’t sleep”, she said of her nephew, who witnessed the attack. “I miss him, he’s my son, it hurts”. At least one of the men in the group is gay, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s report. He said he remembered pulling out the gun and pulling the trigger but that Cruz was not his intended target.

Mena allegedly told police he had had between 15 and 20 beers during the hours leading up to the shooting.

Many are calling for Mena to face a hate crime charge as well.

Cruz’s family appeared in court Monday and asked Judge Dina Keever-Agrama to “do the right thing” and send Mena to prison.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Nancy Benitez to raise money for Cruz’s funeral, with a goal of $12,000 set.