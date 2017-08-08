Florida mother charged with murder was headed to Buffalo

Authorities in West Virginia say they discovered the body of an 11-year-old girl after her mother crashed her auto while driving to Buffalo.

According to multiple reports in West Virginia, Newsome lost control of her vehicle Sunday and struck a guard rail on Allegheny Mountain, a mile and a half west of the Virginia border, Sunday morning. They say a crime scene was found in Newsome’s home in Florida.

Barlow reported that the child’s body was being transported by Newsome, who indicated she was headed toward Buffalo, New York, where the father of the child resides.

Now Newsome has been charged with concealment of a deceased human body, arraigned Monday afternoon in a West Virginia court, according to police.

More charges could be filed as the investigation continues. According to the article, Senior Trooper D.R. Dillon- the trooper who responded to the crash also spoke to witnesses on the scene who said they “observed the adult female driver exit the vehicle with a juvenile wrapped in a blanket and take it over the hill”. Police said evidence shows the girl was killed in the residence.

Deputies from the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Department visited West Virginia as part of their investigation into the death of an 11 year old girl.

“She knew she had vehicle issues and didn’t want to be driving at interstate speeds”, Barlow said.

Newsome and the body of her daughter were found on an old logging road about 150 feet away from the crash site, State Police Sgt.

The child’s body was found near a wrecked vehicle in West Virginia on Sunday, according to The Pocahontas Times.

One neighbor said the last time he saw Newsome’s auto in the driveway was Friday.

The West Virginia Highway Patrol reports that Newsome stated she had picked up her daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer, on Friday.