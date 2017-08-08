Foot-long sausage roll to be sold at Chesterfield supermarket

Yorkshire supermarket chain Morrisons has launched the UK’s longest sausage roll.

Even poncey Southerns will be able to get their hands on the snack.

Launched on August 7, the sausage roll is freshly baked in-store and has to be served on a special tray that holds its weight, rather than being served in just the traditional paper bag.

Given the, er, reasonable price tag, it’s probably fair to assume this isn’t made of the finest pork cutlets.

They added that it’s the ideal snack to be enjoyed as a part of a picnic or shared with a family – but we reckon it’s more of a one-person treat (for us, anyway).

Just don’t tell the Yanks.

“With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our sausage roll will make its way to the top of the snack league table!” A Morrisons spokesman said it is believed to be the largest sausage roll now being sold amongst its “high street competitors”.

This British staple can be picked up from Morrisons Pie Shop counters at Market Street.

