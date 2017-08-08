Former police officer Adrian Pogmore jailed over helicopter sex video

Pogmore had pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing and had already been fired from the police for discreditable conduct after an internal investigation.

The four cleared men cried as the jury foreman read out the verdicts and there were cries from family members in the public gallery who hugged each other.

While in a police helicopter, which was supposed to be hunting for criminals and aiding officers on the ground, Pogmore filmed a couple having sex on their patio in July 2008. At one point in the footage, the woman even waves at the helicopter. Her teenage daughters and an eight-year-old girl were sunbathing in bikinis alongside her.

The videos were shot between 2007 and 2012.

The judge was told how the couple filmed having sex, who are not being named for legal reasons, told officers they were “putting on a show” for Pogmore, 51, who knew them through the South Yorkshire wife-swapping scene.

Image: A camera on a police helicopter was used to film explicit videos.

“You used a £2 million helicopter to advance your own sexual curiosities when it should have been detecting crime”.

Pogmore, who recorded all of the footage, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, with Judge Peter Kelson QC telling him: “You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law”.

“So strong were your sexual urges you were willing to undertaken the substantial risks of being detected by your colleagues”.

Before sending Pogmore down for 12 months, Judge Kelson said: “Without the thin blue line this country would fall into anarchy”.

However, South Yorkshire Police said it intends to continue with internal misconduct proceedings against the officers.

Four of his crewmates were cleared of the same charge on Friday following a three-week trial.