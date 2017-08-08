FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

SELL rating has been given by 0 analyst (s) and 9 analyst (s) given BUY rating to the stock. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 22.97% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Kcm Invest Limited Company owns 56,204 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.71% in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS). Keel Point LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 24 by Vetr.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,617 shares to 506,301 valued at $58.64M in 2016Q4. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,237,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,605,000 after buying an additional 175,695 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,258,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,785,000 after buying an additional 589,646 shares during the period.

CVS Health Corp shares fell $0.12 (-0.15%) in premarket trading Tuesday.

After a recent look, shares have been seen -0.28% from the 200-day moving average, and 0.65% from the 50-day moving average. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.91. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares have been recently spotted -19.66% away from the 52-week high, and 14.13% away from the 52-week low mark.

The stock increased 2.16% or GBX 1.68 on August 7, reaching GBX 79.57. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS). After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by SYSCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.22% EPS growth. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 216,208 shares in its portfolio. The Ally Financial Inc holds 65,000 shares with $5.13M value, up from 55,000 last quarter.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $5.87 per share in 2017.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. More interesting news about CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Health Raises Midpoint Of 2017 Adj. EPS Guidance – Quick Facts” published on August 08, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Horan Capital Management Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp …” with publication date: July 18, 2017. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cvs Health Corporation now has $79.44 billion valuation.

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, January 22 with "Outperform" rating.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,626,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,175 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,597. Essex Fincl Svcs owns 27,385 shares or 0.46% of their U.S. portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).