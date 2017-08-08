Fox considering ‘King of the Hill’ revival, reports say

At the Television Critics Association gathering on Tuesday, Fox Television Group chairman and CEO Dana Walden said the network has had preliminary talks with creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.

Walden says the show’s producers “have a really exciting idea that I thought was very compelling, but we’re at very early stages”.

The meeting, Walden said, took place more than two months ago and was simply “exploratory“.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill debuted in 1997, managing to stay on the air all the way until fall 2009.

For 13 seasons, the series followed the life of Alamo beer-loving Hank Hill, a salesman of “propane and propane accessories”, and his middle-class Hill family in fictional Arlen, Texas.

This time, it’s Fox that’s exploring the possibility of bringing back one of its classic animated shows – “King of the Hill“. They both agreed that they would be interested, but since both are very busy-Daniels with People Of Earth and Judge with Silicon Valley-Walden said it’s something they’d have to revisit later.

For his part, Daniels is now an exec producer and showrunner on TBS’ alien comedy People of Earth.

Judge voiced main character Hank Hill. Fox is hoping to slide a new (but not new) series into its Sunday animated lineup alongside Family Guy (which will probably be rebooted with another bad spinoff before the original even ends) and The Simpsons (which will never be rebooted because The Simpsons will never end). We have five or six things in development right now that I’m excited about. “It’s hard to just slide an animated show into that lineup and have people have the same goodwill that they have for a show that’s been on for nearly 30 seasons now”.