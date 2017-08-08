Fox Run Management LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s stock has been a favorite of “smart money” aka institutions, as of late. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 38,244 shares.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC now controls 1,629,777 shares worth $85,286,000. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here.

Adams Express Company increased Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) stake by 8,300 shares to 15,600 valued at $925,000 in 2016Q4. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,042,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,240,000 after buying an additional 2,018,290 shares during the period. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 201.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after buying an additional 335,580 shares during the period. Moors Cabot has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s distance from 200 day simple moving average is -18.05 percent, its distance from 50 day simple moving average is 1.49 percent, while its distance from 20 day simple moving average is 3.05 percent. On the other side, sales forecasts for the current quarter are $1.06 Billion. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. This is based on a 1-5 numeric scale where Rating Scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Lowe Brockenbrough Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Will Marathon Oil (MRO) Disappoint Investors in Q2 Earnings?” published on July 28, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “Marathon Oil (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman on Q2 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript” with publication date: August 03, 2017.

For the past 5 years, Flowserve Corporation’s EPS growth has been almost -15.3%. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley raised its rating on Marathon Oil Corporation to Equal-Weight on 21/06/2017 in a reversal from its prior Underweight rating.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. At the time of writing, the First Call consensus price target for the company is $16.04. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 19. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. And it remains to be seen which target price MRO can achieve without sacrificing much as the company is holding a -10.96% fall for the past twelve months.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q4 2016. 629,092 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $237,718.72. 49,356 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. 50 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Limited Liability Company. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, global E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.