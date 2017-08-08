Galaxy S8 Active Official, AT&T May Lose Exclusivity

However, this year Samsung has to make more changes than usual to turn the Galaxy S8 into a rugged device worthy of the Active name. In the process however, the Galaxy S8 Active ditches the Galaxy S8’s trademark Infinity edge-to-edge curves for ruggedness only Samsung’s Active phones can vouch for.

Arguably the most notable design feature of the Galaxy S8 didn’t make it into the Active variant – there’s no Infinity Display. The phone’s marquee feature, however, is not how rugged it is, but its huge, long-lasting battery. Available in “meteor gray” or “titanium gold”, it will cost you US$28.34 a month for 30 months with AT&T Next, or $849.99 at full retail price. The corners are still rounded and it’s got the taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio, so there’s some visual connection to the standard GS8.

Made of “military-grade materials”, the phone has a metal frame with a protective bumper around the edges and a grippy back cover.

Like all previous Active phones, the S8 Active is for people who hate coddling their devices. There are no physical navigation buttons on this phone has there have been on past Active phones. That said, the screen’s shatter-resistant so it should be able to withstand some serious drops just like Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force. For better or worse, Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant and its dedicated hardware button are included. Also missing is a programmable “Action key” button, which lets you launch an app or action to it.

Internally, the Galaxy S8 Active is much like the standard Galaxy S8. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 reportedly won’t even have as big of a battery (rumors say it’ll only have 3,300 mAh). It runs Android 7.0 with Samsung’s usual collection of tweaks and UI alterations. The phone is exclusive to AT&T “for a limited time”, so there will likely be further news of availability in the future.

For the time being at least, the device is exclusive to AT&T in the U.S., and can be pre-ordered tomorrow (Tuesday August 8) for an on-sale date of Friday August 11.