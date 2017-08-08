‘Game of Thrones’: Photos & Meaning of Hieroglyphs at Dragonstone Cave

In the last episode, we finally got to see Daenerys and Jon meet for the first time, but both characters got off to a rocky start.

Aside from the big Arya and Sansa reunion, there was also the scene where Daenerys and Jon Snow explored the dragonglass cave on Dragonstone.

Jon, who’s already explored the caves looking for dragonglass, leads Daenerys through the rocks to where the Children of the Forest have drawn their prehistoric art centuries ago (“Always the artists”). “Um yeah. Now if he’d only bend the bloody knee there’ll be no problems”. Lord Baelish clearly a sleaze in more ways than one, but he has a way of making you think that he’s your sleaze.

Jon explains to Daenerys that in the past everyone fought the same enemy: White Walkers. Jon Snow may know nothing, but these hashtags speak for themselves! In the very first episode of the show, the White Walkers arranged the dead bodies in a pattern similar to the one at the bottom of the photo seen above.

If Jon doesn’t bend the knee, acknowledging Dany as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, she will likely retaliate in some way. I just want to see the two most attractive people on the same team.

Wait…. did I NOT tell you guys?! If only the Prince of Brooding would take her hint.

On the other side in King’s Landing, Cersei Lannister seems to have worked the charm we never thought she had on the Iron Bank to convince them to throw in more money thanks to her abrupt raid on Highgarden.

It has seemingly taken a back seat as of late (probably due to the fact that there are killer ice zombies on their way to murder everyone), but Lyanna Stark had a child with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen who is, in fact, our lovable “bastard” Jon Snow.

There are truly no words for how satisfying it is that Game of Thrones is answering questions that have plagued us since Season One.

