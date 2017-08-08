Goat Jumps on Police Car

A goat made a decision to jump onto the hood of a police cruiser, and it was all caught on an officer’s body cameras.

The officer and a female neighbor shared a laugh while the woman got the goat to the ground.

The officer originally responded to a report of a loose pony, but soon encountered a goat on his hood.

“We’ll see if insurance covers that”, the responding officer can be heard joking as the goat jumps on the squad auto. “I’ve got it all on video, it’s fine”.

“Get off the vehicle, ‘ the goat’s owner said to her pet while picking her up, to which the officer just shares that it is ‘OK”. A young goat repeatedly jumped onto the officer’s cruiser while enjoying the view.

Officials with the department say the goat didn’t damage the vehicle.