Google Reportedly Bringing a ‘Snapchat Discover’ Feature to Search

The instant photo and video sharing feature was lauded by many, and soon others started copying it. As we know a lot of SnapChat features are mimicked by many social sites like Instagram and Facebook.

Facebook has a well-deserved reputation for successfully cribbing features from Snapchat and now Google appears to be adopting a similar approach, underscoring both Snapchat’s tremendous influence on the mobile user experience and the difficulty new mobile platforms having competing against giants like Facebook and Google.

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google is reportedly exploring a technology that’s similar to Snapchat’s “Discover”, dubbed “Stamp” by the company.

The Google Stamp news is another hit for Snapchat, which has struggled to prove its value since going public earlier this year, in part because the platform’s innovations are being copied by competitors at a dizzying rate. It allows all these large publishing companies to show their content to people using Snapchat.

“The success of the open source AMP project is down to the constant collaboration with publishers that involves working early on upcoming features”, Google said in a statement.

The details remain very thin at this time but Stamps would appear directly in Google search results.

“Ever since the beginning of AMP we’ve constantly collaborated with publishers, and are working on many new features.”

Publishers say producing and formatting content for Google is a priority because of the company’s ability to widely distribute content. Google’s service would be tied into the company’s search product, giving publishers a big built-in audience for their content. It is simply picking up an idea and implementing it in its own way. Snap, the owner of Snapchat, is now being attacked from all sides.