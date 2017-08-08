Groove to Bareilly Ki Barfi’s new song, ‘Twist Kamariya’

In this song, Kriti Sanon lights up the mood with her jaw-dropping dancing skills.

A new song from the much-awaited film, Bareilly Ki Barfi, is now out.

At the song launch, Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar shows the masti bhara thumka dance on Kamaria song. After “Sweety Tera Drama, ‘ ‘Nazm, ‘ ‘Twist kamariya” is the third song from Bareilly Ki Barfi. While interacting with media, Kriti Sanon stated that their film Bareilly Ki Barfi’s trailer is true reflection of their film. Twist Kamariya will remind you of many of them, Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat is one of them.

“Twist Kamariya” features music by Tanishk Vayu and sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Yasser Desai, Tanishk and Al Ta Mash. Nil Batte Sanata was not the most popular film because of its low budget and smaller starcast but Bareilly ki Barfi does not seem to have this problem. On the contrary, she says Kriti is a very “simple” girl. Love messes things between these three people. After intriguing the audience with the flamboyant posters and the refreshing trailer, the slice-of-life film has treated the audience with yet another interesting poster.

In the song, small town, free spirited girl Bitti aka Kriti along with Chirag Dubey aka Ayushmann rock the dance floor. However, your content has to be too strong for this to work.

The movie which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will release on August 18, 2017. The film will be shot mostly in the location of Uttar Pradesh and is slated to release on August 18. The song featuring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana is yet another victor track from the film.

