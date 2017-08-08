Gun-wielding suspect in Lancaster road rage incident claims self defense

Lancaster police near Dallas are now actively looking for the motorist who was caught on camera pointing a pistol at a fellow driver in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 35E on Friday at around 3pm.

Anxious that he was going to cause a crash, Best said she started recording video of the driver with her cellphone as she drove by him.

Victoria Best was driving when she noticed a vehicle driving aggressively, CBSDFW reports.

A North Texas woman said another driver pulled a gun on her during a road rage incident and she captured the entire incident on cellphone.

“At first I was shocked, then I started crying”, said Best. The man reportedly told investigators that he believed the cell phone in Best’s hand was a weapon. The driver was aggressively braking and seemingly trying to cause an accident.

More than 1.6 million Facebook users have seen the image and photos since she posted it on Saturday, with an appeal for people to contact police if anyone recognises the man. The gunman was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Versa.

‘Right now it appears this is an isolated incident, ‘ Detective Maeland James with Lancaster police said. She didn’t realize he pulled a gun on her until she looked at the video later. It was just the look on his face that scared me the most.