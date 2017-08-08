Half of hospitals have turned away women in labour

WHISTON Hospital’s maternity unit is among more than 40 per cent of units across the country which had to turn away expectant mothers previous year.

In total, there were 382 occasions in 2016 when maternity units had to close their doors – a 70 per cent increase from 2014, according to the analysis by Labour.

42 hospital trusts (44%) said they temporarily closed maternity wards to new admissions throughout 2016.

The maternity unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading had to shut its doors 30 times previous year because of a shortage of midwives, one of ten hospitals to impose more than ten closures, according to figures gathered under freedom of information laws by the Labour Party.

“Trusts are also facing huge pressures to save money demanded by the government, but this can not be at the expense of safety”.

England’s maternity services are buckling under the demands being made on them.

East Cheshire NHS Trust also had to close its unit for eight hours in 2016, due to “full cot occupancy” in the neonatal unit, Medway NHS Foundation Trust was shut on 12 occasions and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on 10 because of capacity, high activity and staffing.

‘When a maternity unit closes at short notice women in advanced labour may be told to travel miles to another hospital, leaving them frightened about having their baby in a auto or by the road’.

The unit was recently rated as “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission, with the overall rating for the St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust improving from “inadequate” to “requires improvement”.

“It is staggering that nearly half of maternity units in England had to close to new mothers at some point in 2016”, Mr Ashworth said.

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Johnathan Ashworth said the party’s findings showed the “devastating impact Tory underfunding is having for mothers and children across the country”. Her harrowing story paints a stark picture of the state of Britain’s maternity units. Also, over 10 trusts temporarily shut on more than 10 separate occasions each.

The Labour Party has revealed some “staggering” facts about NHS maternity services in England.

The Royal Society of Midwives (RCM), however, said that the figures came as no surprise, and highlighted what it argued was a critical understaffing of the UK’s maternity units.

Midwifery leaders called for action to tackle “significant pressures” on maternity services across England, which face a shortage of around 3,500 full-time midwives. This can not continue. The government has got to ensure England’s maternity services have the staff and resources to provide safe, high quality care.

“If units are regularly and persistently having to close their doors, it suggests there is an underlying problem around capacity and staffing levels that needs immediate attention”.

“To use these figures as an indication of safe staffing issues, particularly when a number of them could have been for a matter of hours, is misleading because maternity services are unable to plan the exact time and place of birth for all women in their care”.