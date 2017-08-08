Heavy rain on the way — ACCUWEATHER ALERT

A yellow warning of rain has been issued by the Met Office, alerting Londoners that severe weather could hit on Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday.

Today:Cloud and rain affecting northwestern areas, will turn more patchy during the morning as it moves slowly south and east. Rainfall totals in your part of town Some of the rain could be heavy with street flooding a possibility.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Showers are expected to develop on Tuesday”.

Furthermore, forecasters have issued a second weather warning with heavy showers likely to persist for much of Wednesday.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms also is expected all day and into the evening on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be a day to have the umbrellas handy, as heavy rain is making its way into the NY area.

Low-lying areas and places with poor drainage may flood, including some roads. Where these occur they are likely to be heavy, slow moving and perhaps thundery.

A spokesperson added: “We expect to see 20-40 mm of rain quite widely with a few places potentially seeing 20-30 mm of rain in just two or three hours”.