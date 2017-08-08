Here’s how you can test new Google Home features before everyone else

Google is only accepting limited numbers of users into the program right now, however, so if you can’t access it, that’s why.

The Preview Programme is a user opt-in channel that updates your Chromecast or Google Home with the latest firmware version before it is made broadly available.

Google has finally opened a Preview Program for Google Home users that will let them use the upcoming firmware features before the public rollout. Firstly, this gives Google Home customers the ability to try out new features that have yet to reach the broader community. However, a Google help representative told Forbes that the program is now full, but slots are likely to open in the future.

This list of Preview statuses will help you understand the current status of the Preview Programme on your device.

Google’s next big update for the Google Home will see phone calls being added to Google Home’s abilities and, as a dedicated Google Home user, I can not wait for this application to land! If you want to receive the alert for new features added to the program, then it is advisable to enable email notifications.

Alright, so how do you sign up? Why join the Preview Programme?

You will now see “Leaving” under Preview Programme within Device Settings.

You can send feedback using your voice, say “Ok Google, send feedback” or “Hey Google, send feedback“. You will be receiving these updates “shortly” before the stable update gets pushed out to the rest of the Google Home devices.

Open the Google Home app on your phone.

The menu button (three-dot icon) on the respective the device card followed by Settings Preview Program.

On Android, open Google Home app Menu Help and Feedback Submit Feedback Report select the device enter your email address in the form section and then enter your feedback if you have screenshots to share then check the box “Include screenshot and logs.” tap the arrow icon on the right to send feedback.

Tap Settings Preview Programme LEAVE PROGRAMME.