A bird has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Santa Clara County, and it is the first such case of 2017, health officials said. The virus’ symptoms can appear 13 to 14 days after an infection.

OPH is urging residents to protect themselves from bites by applying Health Canada-approved repellent containing DEET or icaridin to exposed skin and clothing, wearing light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, including long trousers and long sleeved shirt, putting screens on windows, and reducing standing water.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile will not show symptoms.

The elderly are especially susceptible to West Nile Virus. Mild cases of WNV can cause a slight fever or headache.

Less than 1 percent of people infected with the virus get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma. Last year, the state reported 442 human cases with 19 fatalities.

West Nile season has arrived in McLean County. Young children, adults older than 50, and people with compromised immune systems are said to be most vulnerable to contracting the West Nile Virus. Based on the surveillance data, they say it is reasonable to assume that mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are also present in other Richmond communities. To report a sick or dead crow, blue jay, or raven, please call the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 1-800-433-1610.