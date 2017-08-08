Iain Dale’s Very Sparky Row With Labour MP Over Corbyn And Venezuela

“The Tories sent out ministers to attack Corbyn on broadcast media, with global development secretary, Priti Patel, accusing him of “failing to condemn” the brutal regime championed by his socialist ally and friend president Maduro“, but John Prescott, the Labour former deputy prime minister, countered by telling the BBC that the party leader did not “run away” from views he had previously expressed about Venezuela but “reassessed” when the circumstances changed.

He added that “effective and serious attempts at reducing poverty in Venezuela” should be recognised.

Corbyn has faced widespread criticism for his failure to condemn the ongoing violence in Venezuela, a country whose government he has long espoused.

After finally breaking his silence on the matter, Mr. Corbyn would only speak of “violence on both sides” when asked about the situation, appearing to equate the actions of protestors with the government – who are accused of destroying the economy, fixing an election, and persecuting and attacking opponents.

Corbyn had been challenged by backbench Labour MP Frank Field to make clear his position on the situation in Venezuela. Her spokesman said: ‘Our view is that it is a tragedy that so many people have lost their lives in protests in Venezuela.

No 10 said Britain had condemned the government of President Nicolás Maduro for forcing through a constituent assembly that clearly did not represent the will of the Venezuelan people.

“All of those lives are bad for the loss of them”. Violence is not going to solve the issue.

And the Venezuelan leader has also been condemned as running a “dictatorship” by the US.

He said the Labour leader’s statement “doesn’t do that”.

Pressed on whether he regretted supporting Maduro when he was elected, he said: ‘I gave the support of many people around the world for the principle of a government that was dedicated towards reducing inequality and improving the life chances of the poorest’.

The Labour leader refused to single out the Latin American nation’s brutal leader, Nicolas Maduro, when he answered questions after a meeting with Labour Party members in Crawley in Sussex.

‘The UK has repeatedly called on the Maduro government to work with the opposition, release political prisoners and show respect for democracy and human rights’.

The Labour leader has previously spoken out in support of President Maduro and the former country’s leader Hugo Chavez, and praised their socialist regimes.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said: ‘It is absurd that the far Left still see what is happening in Venezuela as some kind of role model for British politics’.