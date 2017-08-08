India’s Tata Steel swings to profit in Q1, but lags estimates

The company posted a Q1 profit of Rs 921 crore ($144.46 million) compared with a loss past year, as sales volumes were boosted by ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

However, consolidated total expenses shot up to Rs 28,844 crore over Rs 25,003.7 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was dragged down by a provision of Rs 617 crore mainly relating to mining-related litigation.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,168 crore in the sequential quarter (Q4FY17).

“Factoring in Q1FY18 performance, we revise up FY18 and 19 EBITDA estimates by 9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively”.

Revenue in the quarter jumped 19 % aided by increased capacity in India and Tata’s restructuring efforts in Europe, Koushik Chatterjee, group executive director (Finance and Corporate), said.

The firm’s net debt declined significantly to Rs 71,703 crore as a result of a build-up in cash reserves to fund the £550-million pension payout to workers in the UK.

“Our sales were up by 28% on a y-o-y basis as the smooth ramp up of our Kalinganagar facility helped us increase our volumes and increase our market share“, T V Narendran, MD, Tata Steel (India and Southeast Asia), said in a statement.

“During the quarter, we sold our stake in Tata Motors for a gross consideration of around Rs 3,778 crore”.