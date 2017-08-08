Inmates Snatch Keys, Take Control Of Part Of Prison

Three correctional officers are now in the area that the inmates control inside the prison known as the Maximum Security Unit, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Six inmates at a maximum-security prison in Arkansas temporarily took control of part of the facility Monday, trapping three guards, after stealing an officer’s keys, according to several reports. Shortly after the last officer was released, corrections department spokesman Solomon Graves said the inmates surrendered and the prison began returning to normal operations. One inmate who was not involved in the initial disturbance was hurt and is being taken to the hospital.

All of the three correctional officers who had been held by prisoners at a maximum security prison in Arkansas have been released.

Graves did not provide any more details on the other correction officer or the other inmates.

Earlier, officials told the station they had been in contact with the inmates, and conversations were moving in a positive direction.

Two inmates assaulted prison guards July 22 in an incident which forced guards to fire warning shots, Arkansas Online reported. The department said its emergency response teams area on the scene.

Arkansas State Police had been on standby outside the prison during Monday’s incident and was waiting to enter to begin its investigation, said spokesman Bill Sadler.

The inmates reportedly stole the keys during a Monday recreation call, according to the state Department of Corrections.