Instagram testing new two-person live stream video feature

The latest update that is being tested out by Instagram will soon allow users to feature live conversations between two people over Instagram live videos.

However, most social channels are seeing a dip in live-streaming video performance.

Almost a year since it first launched its own live streaming feature, Instagram is now adding the ability to tag in a friend to join in on your latest casts. Now, you can hang out and go live together, whether you’re just doing homework or catching up on your day. One person does the broadcasting, and can bring in guests that’ll start broadcasting alongside them (see above).

You can remove your guest and add someone else at any time, or they can also choose to exit on their own. As mentioned earlier, this feature is available only to a select group of people. Instagram is now testing this feature on a limited set of phones. Facebook, along with Instagram is really dominating the video-led communication sector on social media platforms. After livestreaming, a video can either be discarded or added to a user’s Instagram Stories. Instagram live videos were introduced in November a year ago. It is announced that it will be rolling this feature globally in the next few months.