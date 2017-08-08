Intel details its 14/18-core Skylake-X processors

Interesting here is Intel’s mention of VR – this thereby placing VR out in the open as a target for the next generation in computer developers.

Up until this point, Intel had only revealed speeds and feeds for its Core X-series up through the Core i9-7900X, a $1,000 10-core/20-thread CPU clocked at 3.3GHz to 4.3GHz (4.5GHz via Turbo Max 3.0). Below I have also embedded a full slide with all the Core-X family members tabulated, for an overview, but you will likely have to click it to zoom in and read it.

The Intel Core X-Series processors were been revealed by Intel this morning in one big bunch.

Moving down the list, Intel also filled in the blanks for its Core i9-7920X, Core i9-7940X, and Core i9-7960X processors.

According to Intel, the desktop chips will cater to virtual reality applications, content creators, gamers and overclocking hobbyists. Below you can find an image detailing their specs. The chart above shows all the new Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. That trend obviously continues today, with the new socket 2066 chips starting with the i5-7640X and going all the way up to the truly insane i9-7980XE.

These are all part of the Core X-Series processor family, and will be coming to stores soon as such. The core count of the new lineup is extremely varied, with options for 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, or 18 cores, with threads of double those figures. Boasting as many as 18 cores and 36 compute threads, these are some seriously powerful chips, and you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on them. Thus the platform offers up to 68 PCIe 3.0 lanes, which is great for I/O speed and expandability. These X-series processors can work with up to four discrete GFX cards, Thunderbolt 3, and SSDs aplenty. It, too, offers 44 PCIe 3.0 lanes and carries a TDP of 165W. Intel Optane memory is now supported, and smart cache hierarchy has been rebalanced. In that regard, the Core i9-7980XE has a Turbo clock of 4.2GHz, and can hit 4.4GHz in single-threaded workloads. This collection uses Intel Hyper-Threading tech and is entirely unlocked for full performance tuning.

Twelve-core Intel Core X-series chips will be available August 28 and 14- to 18-core processors will be available Sept 25. The Core i9-7940X, Core i9-7960X, and Core i9-7980XE will be available starting September 25.