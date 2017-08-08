Intel unveils new form factor for petabyte SSDs

However, ruler SSDs aren’t the only storage solutions that Intel is touting this week. It means that those looking to pack as much storage as physically possible into a single rack will be able to squeeze multiple Ruler SSDs in.

“We are in the midst of an era of major data center transformation, driven by Intel”. There is no word yet on whether this form factor will show up in consumer products. “Data drives everything we do – from financial decisions to virtual reality gaming, and from autonomous driving to machine learning – and Intel storage innovations like these ensure incredibly quick, reliable access to that data”. Using the Ruler form-factor, Intel says that it can infuse 1U servers with up to 1PB of storage, which would be enough to hold 300,000 HD movies. Both Intel Optane SSDs and Intel® 3D NAND SSDs in the “ruler” form factor will come to market in the near future. “Dual Port Intel Optane SSDs are a ideal fit for our shared NVMe solution, and E8 Storage allows most innovative customers like the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, to introduce these new SSDs into their applications without any modification to their existing infrastructure”. Dual port Intel SSD DC D4500, D4502 and D4600 Series are due for release in Q3 this year. To put that in perspective, in order to achieve the same amount of storage with 10TB mechanical hard drives, a fully loaded, 100-bay 4U server is required. These new offerings are available now.

Intel’s designed the technology so that it’ll be easy to move from HDD to SSDs. The shift to solid state storage is still ongoing, but it brings with it an opportunity to experiment with new ways of handling that storage.

World’s Most Advanced Dual Port Portfolio.

This is not Intel’s only SSD-related announcement. Intel dual port portfolio plans as of August 7, 2017 spans Intel® 3D NAND SSDs and Intel® Optane™ SSDs. Dual Port versions of Optane Memory SSDs are sampling now and will be available during the fourth quarter. Measured using FIO 2.15. Micron* drive evaluated – Micron 9100 PCIe* NVMe* SSD.