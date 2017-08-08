Iran says arrested 27 IS-linked militants, foiled attacks

Iranian authorities have arrested 27 members of a group linked to the Islamic State militants on suspicion of plotting attacks on religious centers in the country. Of these 10 suspects were arrested from outside Iran, the country’s interior ministry reportedly said. Meantime, 17 others were nabbed in the country, five of them were main operators and the others were in charge of procurement and providing support.

They were nabbed during a series of intelligence operations and through intelligence sharing with the intelligence service of a regional country, it added.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in June in which suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran, killing 18 people.

The Iranian forces also confiscated some military equipment that the terrorists meant to bring into the country, the statement said. Eight people were killed in the attack and scores were injured.

IRNA reported that the operation was conducted jointly with another country’s agents, but the country was not named. The latest arrest was part of the same anti-terror operation. It threatened more attacks against Iran’s Shia majority population, seen by the hard-line militants as heretics. Isis does not consider Shias as true Muslims and calls them “apostates”.