Iran stops 27 alleged members of the AES

Under the deal, which was later endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related bans imposed on the Islamic Republic, among other things.

Earlier this week, though, the United States confirmed new sanctions against Iran, leading the country to accuse the USA of violating the deal.

Iran has said the new USA sanctions break the terms of the nuclear deal and has vowed a “proportional” reaction.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese official held meetings with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour.

David Cohen, the former Central Intelligence Agency deputy director, said President Donald Trump’s tasking a team whose goal is to justify a pullout from the Iran deal posed a “grave danger” to the U.S. ability to face worldwide threats.

Iranian spokesman also commented on the reopening of the European Union office in Tehran, saying that the issue is still on the agenda of both sides and is going through its natural process, and we will announce the news whenever it comes to light and its permission is issued. He also criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama, for signing the deal, which Trump said doesn’t do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s missile tests and a satellite launch on July 27 were “not in contradiction” with United Nations resolutions, Zarif’s office said in a statement after the meeting.

“The world must not allow Iran to act in defiance of the Security Council and its resolutions”.

He reminded the recent remarks made by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about engagement with the world, noting that Iran has always tried to follow a peaceful policy centering on interaction with the world. She has been praised for her negotiating skills which contributed to the 2015 worldwide agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.