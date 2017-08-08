Iranian drone buzzes USA fighter jet in Persian Gulf

The jet was still several thousand feet above the Nimitz.

An Iranian drone almost collided with a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet while the American jet was in a holding pattern, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

“The unsafe maneuver by the QOM-1 in the known vicinity of fixed-wing flight operations and at coincident altitude with operating aircraft created a collision hazard and is not in keeping with worldwide maritime customs and laws”, Urban said.

The drone came within 100 feet below the aircraft and 200 feet to the side of the aircraft.

“This is the 13th unsafe and/or unprofessional interaction between US and Iranian maritime forces in 2017”, the statement said. The Navy did not believe that the drone was armed.

The US used an emergency radio frequency in the immediate area to warn those operating the drone to back away.