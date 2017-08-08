Iraqi Shiite militia says 40 of its fighters killed in Syria

Stressing that the USA has intentionally targeted the Hashd al-Shaabi forces, al-Nouri underlined that it is impossible for the American army to have mistakenly targeted the Iraqi troops as the United States is in possession of different state-of-the-art radars and other equipment.

U.S. carried out aerial bombardment on Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada force under the Shia militia force Hashd al-Shaabi at Iraq-Syria border last night.

In an online statement, IS said it staged a three-pronged attack that included a suicide bombing, followed by fighters storming the militiamen’s positions.

He said the attack was launched from around Iraq’s city of Mosul, recently recaptured by Iraqi forces from the Islamic State group, and was followed by an on-the-ground assault by S militants.

It stated: “We declare that it will not go without punishment”.

A source within the brigade, a faction of the Hashd al-Shaabi, said a convoy of its fighters was targeted inside Southern Syria across the border from al-Rutba district in Iraq’s Anbar province.

Local media reports said that over 40 fighters from the paramilitary unit were killed and some 30 others wounded by USA artillery bombardment on the units posts in western Iraq.

BAGHDAD: The US-led coalition fighting Daesh denied responsibility on Tuesday for an attack near the Syrian border, which killed dozens of members of an Iraqi Shiite militia and, that group said, several of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, officially declared Mosul’s liberation from IS after almost nine months of fierce fighting to dislodge the extremist militants from their last major stronghold in Iraq.