ITR filings for 2016-17 grow 25% to 2.8 cr

Both initiatives were carried out with the motive of curbing black money.

The number of I-T returns filed for 2016-17 year grew by 25 per cent to 2.82 crore, as increased number of individuals filed their tax returns post demonetisation, the tax department said on Monday.

August 5 was the last day for filing income-tax returns after the deadline was extended from July 31. Advance tax collections of personal income tax saw 41.97% growth as compared to that the last financial year.

Additionally, the growth in returns filed by individuals is 25.3 percent, with 2, 79,39,083 returns received as on August 5. The finance ministry said that the number of ITRs filed showed that substantial number of new tax payers have been brought into the tax net subsequent to demonetisation.

“Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is committed in its resolve to eradicate tax evasion in a non-intrusive manner and widening of tax base”, the note adds. As many as 2.83 crore income tax returns were filed till August 5 this year as compared to 2.27 crore returns filed in 2016-17 assessment year. Tax returns, however, will not be processed until Aadhaar is linked with PAN.

The masterstroke by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demonetization, has proved positive for the Income Tax department. This growth is much higher than the 9.9 per cent recorded in the previous year, the government said.

Taxpayers also had to declare cash deposits of over ₹2 lakh made in their bank accounts during the demonetisation window. Last year, the growth was just a shade under 10%. The government aims to collect Rs 9.8 lakh crore through direct taxes in the current fiscal. More than 400 cases were referred by the department to the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.