Jab Harry Met Sejal does not witness major hike on Monday

The movie opened on a decent note on Friday (4th August) collecting Rs 15.25 crore.

“‘Tubelight“, “Jagga Jasoos”, “Munna Michael”, “Jab Harry Met Sejal’…” Hence, the total collection stands at Rs. 52.90 crores at the domestic box-office. And in an effort to make the most of this popularity, Satish Kumar, shopkeeper, has re-christened the “meetha paan” as “Shah Rukh Khan” and is selling it for INR 35.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan as “Harinder Singh Nehra” aka “Harry” and Anushka Sharma as “Sejal Jhaveri”, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry met Sejal traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring. Continuing the disappointing run, the movie further drops on its first Monday as it collected only 7.5 crores* which takes its total to 53.25 crores*. The film fared well on its second Monday and its collection is nearly equal to its Sunday business. Read Also: Jab Harry Met Sejal day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka sharma film misses Rs 50 crore-markThe trade report further predicted that the film will close around Rs 60 crore nett in the first week, depending on the collection on its fifth day. Whether it is the opening of the film or the opening weekend, the movie has failed to match his standards by all means. But the film has turned out to be a huge disappointment for the fans.

Similarly, on the very same day, twenty years ago, i.e August 8, 1997, one of SRK’s most loved films of the ’90s and a sure shot box office blockbuster, Pardes, had released.