Janesville police find no fume problems with Ford Explorer squads

The NBC Boston Investigators broke what became national headlines last Wednesday when one officer passed out going through an intersection and rear ended another auto. However, Dave Mallum, who oversees Moline’s fleet of vehicles, say they have not seen this issue.

The Janesville Police Department is converting its fleet from Chevy Impalas to Ford SUVs, such as this one.

No officer has complained of smells or headaches, as was the case in Austin, Texas, where police planned to pull nearly 400 of the SUVs out of service after reports of exhaust fumes sickening officers, the Associated Press reported.

“We’ve taken all of the measures that we can-I think Ford is a good product, and we haven’t had any problems”, said Giles.

For the first time, Delaware State Police recently started integrating eight marked 2017 Ford Explorers on patrol.

That issue has not been a concern for Moline officers because when police equipment is installed onto their vehicles the crew avoids drilling holes into the part of the auto where carbon monoxide could leak through.

“The police department was very pleased and impressed with the rapid and professional response by Ford and it’s engineering staff which spent several days troubleshooting the problem”, police wrote on Facebook.

The problem was traced in some of the vehicles to cracked exhaust manifolds, according to news reports.

To address these concerns, Ford said it will cover the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have this concern, regardless of age, mileage or aftermarket modifications made after purchase.

Some departments across the county have experienced carbon monoxide leaks in their Ford Explorers. Customers also can call a dedicated hotline at 1.888.260.5575.