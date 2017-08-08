Japan defence review warns of enhanced North Korea threats

Separately, South Korea says the North has rejected an offer to restart talks, dismissing it as insincere.

He added: “We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table”. “Neither shall we flinch even an inch from the road to bolstering up the nuclear forces chosen by ourselves, unless the hostile policy and nuclear threat of the USA against the DPRK are fundamentally eliminated”.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told an annual meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila on Monday that the country’s possession of missiles and nuclear weapons “is a legitimate option for self-defence in the face of clear and real nuclear threat posed by the USA against the DPRK”.

China accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea.

Ri said North Korea would “teach the U.S. a severe lesson” if it resorts to the use of military force.

North Korea on Monday condemned the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) fresh sanctions over its long-range missile tests, vowing a retaliation against the US, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. The U.S., which championed the resolution, estimates that a thorough implementation of the sanctions will wipe out a third of North Korea’s annual export income, or some $1 billion.

Ri said that the North has demonstrated to the world its significantly improved missile capability through the recent missile tests, which he said is a “stern warning” to the U.S.

“North Korea should realize that it will face stronger sanctions and pressure if it doesn’t stop nuclear and missile provocation”, Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for South Korea’s defense ministry, said on Tuesday in response to North Korea’s statement.

“It’s a positive but very small step, and can at least help the two Koreas exchange some views on the current state of affairs”, Kim Jin-ho, a professor of political science at Dankook University in South Korea, said of the meeting between foreign ministers.

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had an hourlong phone call on Sunday evening, as NPR’s Elise Hu reports, adding that Moon “reiterated on the call that there can not be another war on the Korean Peninsula and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the issue”.

On the heels of that win at the United Nations, the USA has been trying to isolate North Korea at the gathering of leaders in Manila, campaigning for its expulsion from the ASEAN Regional Forum. “This is really about the spirit of these talks”.

Tillerson in turn warned that the USA would diligently watch China and Russian Federation to ensure that they and all countries fully implement sanctions.

Moon, who took office in May, has advocated engaging Pyongyang with dialogue and offered to hold rare military talks with the North to ease tensions after Kim’s first successful ICBM test July 4.

Tillerson spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a major summit hosted by Southeast Asian countries in the Philippines, where he has been meeting with regional partners to turn the heat up on North Korea after the country tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

“The North Korean program remains an unconstrained one with neither sanctions nor an operational diplomatic agreement holding it back”, Park said.